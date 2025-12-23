How to style houndstooth culottes this winter

Houndstooth culottes are the perfect blend of classic and contemporary, making them a versatile addition to your winter wardrobe. The iconic pattern, with its broken check design, adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit. Whether you're heading to work or a casual outing, these culottes can be styled in various ways to suit different occasions. Here are five stylish ways to wear houndstooth culottes this winter.

#1 Pair with a turtleneck sweater Turtleneck sweaters make for the perfect pairing with houndstooth culottes. The snug fit of the turtleneck balances the wide-leg silhouette of the culottes, making for a chic look. Stick to neutral colors like black or white to keep the focus on the pattern of the culottes. This combination is ideal for both office and casual outings, keeping you warm and stylish.

#2 Combine with an oversized blazer An oversized blazer can take houndstooth culottes to a whole new level of sophistication. Go for blazers in solid colors like navy or gray to keep the look balanced. This pairing is perfect for formal events or business meetings where you want to make an impression without compromising on comfort.

#3 Style with ankle boots Ankle boots make for the perfect footwear choice to wear with houndstooth culottes this winter. They add an element of edge and modernity to your outfit, while also keeping you warm. Go for boots in leather or suede materials to add texture and depth to your look. This combination works well for both casual outings and more formal occasions, making it a versatile choice for winter styling.

#4 Add a statement belt A statement belt can define your waistline and add interest when paired with houndstooth culottes. Opt for belts in bold colors or unique designs that contrast with your outfit's base tones. This styling trick not only enhances your silhouette but also adds a personal touch to your ensemble, making it stand out even more.