Glam up your evening look with jewel tones

Jewel tones are a favorite among Bollywood stars, bringing a touch of elegance and vibrancy to their evening wear. These rich colors, inspired by precious gemstones, can make anyone look effortlessly stylish. From emerald greens to sapphire blues, these shades are a staple in the wardrobes of many celebrities. Here is how you can incorporate these hues into your own evening wear for an elegant, yet timeless look.

#1 Emerald elegance: A timeless choice Emerald green is a favorite among Bollywood stars for its ability to flatter a range of skin tones. This color exudes sophistication and pairs well with gold or silver accessories. Celebrities often opt for emerald dresses or sarees embellished with intricate detailing to enhance the overall look. Pairing emerald with neutral makeup can keep the focus on the outfit, making it perfect for formal occasions.

#2 Sapphire blue: Bold and beautiful Sapphire blue is another jewel tone that has made its way into Bollywood's evening wear. The bold hue makes a statement without being overpowering, making it perfect for red carpet events or evening parties. Stars usually go for sapphire gowns or lehengas with minimalistic jewelry to keep the focus on the color itself. This shade goes well with both warm and cool undertones, making it versatile.

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#3 Ruby red: Passionate and striking Ruby red is synonymous with passion and drama, which is why it is a favorite among Bollywood stars looking to make an impact. The color is often seen in the form of sleek gowns or traditional outfits that ooze confidence and style. Celebrities usually go for ruby red outfits with contrasting accessories, like diamond jewelry or black heels, to amp up their look.

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