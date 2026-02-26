How to wear a kimono in winter

African winters can be quite unpredictable, but the kimono has become a staple in many wardrobes. This versatile piece can be styled in a number of ways to suit the varying climates across the continent. Whether you're in a colder region or somewhere milder, kimonos provide both warmth and style. Here are some practical ways to wear kimonos during the African winter, keeping you cozy and fashionable.

Tip 1 Layering for warmth Layering is the key to staying warm during the African winter. Wearing a kimono over a long-sleeved top or sweater can add an extra layer of insulation without compromising on style. Choose kimonos made from thicker fabrics like wool or cotton blends for added warmth. This way, you can easily adjust your outfit according to changing temperatures throughout the day.

Tip 2 Accessorizing with scarves Scarves make for a perfect accessory to amp up your kimono look while keeping you warm. Go for scarves in complementary colors or patterns that go well with your kimono's design. Not only do scarves add an extra layer of warmth, but they also make your outfit look more put-together and stylish.

Tip 3 Choosing the right fabric The fabric of your kimono can make all the difference in how warm you feel. For colder regions, opt for heavier materials like wool or fleece-lined kimonos that provide insulation. If you live in milder areas, lighter fabrics like cotton or linen blends can keep you comfortable, while still offering some protection against cooler temperatures.

Tip 4 Mixing patterns and colors Winter doesn't mean you have to stick to dull colors; you can play with patterns and colors in your kimono outfits. Mix and match prints like floral with geometric designs for an eye-catching look that stands out even in dreary weather. Bright colors can also lift your mood on cloudy days.