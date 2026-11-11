Long hair? Try these elegant styles with minimal effort
What's the story
Long hair can be a canvas for creativity, but sometimes it can get a little too much to handle. That is when minimalist hairstyles come to the rescue. These styles are all about simplicity and elegance, giving you an effortless look without too much fuss. Perfect for those who want to keep it simple but stylish, these hairstyles are easy to do and maintain. Here is how you can achieve them.
Tip 1
Sleek low ponytail
A sleek low ponytail is perfect for a polished look.
Start by brushing your hair to remove any tangles.
Gather your hair at the nape of your neck, and secure it with an elastic band.
For added shine, apply a small amount of serum or oil on your palms and smooth it over your ponytail.
This style works well for both casual and formal occasions.
Tip 2
Half-up top knot
The half-up top knot gives you the best of both worlds: the elegance of an updo, and the casualness of loose hair.
Just section off the top half of your hair, twist it into a bun, and secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band.
The remaining hair can be left down or lightly curled for some texture.
Tip 3
Straight middle part
A straight middle part is the easiest way to achieve that minimalist look.
Just use a comb to part your damp hair in the middle before blow-drying it straight with a flat iron.
This style is perfect for those who love the natural look of their hair without too much styling.
Tip 4
Simple braid
Braids are the easiest way to add an element of interest without going overboard.
For a simple braid, just divide your hair into three sections, and cross them over each other until you reach the end. Secure it with an elastic band.
This style can be worn on its own or as part of other hairstyles, like the half-up top knot.
Tip 5
Low chignon bun
A low chignon bun is ideal for sleek sophistication.
Start by pulling all your hair back into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck.
Twist this ponytail around itself to form a bun, securing it with bobby pins, if required.
This style is ideal for professional settings or special occasions where you want to look put together without too much effort.