How to style shag haircuts like a pro

Shag haircuts have been a favorite for their effortless, stylish look. They are layered cuts that add volume and texture, making them perfect for all hair types. Knowing how to style them can take your look a notch higher, making you look chic and modern. Here are five expert styling tips to help you get the most out of your shag haircut.

Tip 1 Embrace natural texture Embracing your hair's natural texture is key to styling a shag haircut. Whether you have wavy, curly, or straight hair, let your natural waves shine through. Use a texturizing spray or mousse to enhance the natural waves and add volume without weighing down the hair. This not only saves styling time but also gives an effortless look that complements the layered cut.

Tip 2 Use layering products wisely Layering products can make a world of difference in how your shag haircut looks. Start with a lightweight leave-in conditioner or styling cream to keep your hair smooth and manageable. Follow up with a volumizing spray or powder at the roots for added lift and fullness. Avoid heavy products that can make your hair greasy or limp.

Tip 3 Experiment with parting styles Changing your part can change the way your shag haircut looks completely. Try different parting styles like center, side, or even a deep side part to see what suits you best. Each parting style gives a different vibe and can bring out different features of your face, giving you versatility in styling options.

Tip 4 Incorporate bangs for added flair Adding bangs to a shag haircut can give you an extra flair and dimension. Go for blunt bangs for an edgy look or opt for soft fringes for a more subtle effect. Bangs not only frame the face but also add to the overall texture of the haircut, making it more interesting visually.