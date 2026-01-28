How to style shirt dresses this winter

Shirt dresses are a versatile wardrobe staple, especially during the African winter when temperatures can vary significantly. These dresses offer a blend of comfort and style, making them perfect for both casual outings and more formal occasions. With the right layering techniques, you can easily adapt a shirt dress to suit different weather conditions while maintaining a fashionable look. Here are five practical ways to layer shirt dresses this winter.

Tip 1 Add a cozy cardigan A cozy cardigan is an easy way to add warmth to your outfit without compromising on style. Choose cardigans in neutral colors like beige or gray to match most shirt dresses. Opt for cardigans with interesting textures or patterns to add visual interest. This layering technique not only keeps you warm but also gives you the option of taking off the cardigan indoors if it gets too warm.

Tip 2 Use a denim jacket A denim jacket makes for a great casual layer for shirt dresses in the African winter. The jacket's sturdy fabric adds an extra layer of warmth, while its timeless style complements the dress's simplicity. Go for jackets with embellishments like embroidery or patches for a modern twist. This combination is perfect for daytime outings where comfort meets casual chicness.

Tip 3 Pair with knee-high boots Knee-high boots are ideal footwear to pair with shirt dresses during colder months. They provide additional warmth and elevate the overall look of your outfit. Choose boots in leather or suede materials for added durability and style appeal. Neutral tones like black or brown work well with most dress colors, ensuring versatility across different outfits.

Tip 4 Layer with tights or leggings Tights or leggings make for an easy way to add warmth under your shirt dress without adding bulkiness on top. Go for opaque tights in dark shades such as black or navy blue, which go well with most dress styles. Leggings also make for a comfortable alternative that allows more freedom of movement, while keeping you warm.