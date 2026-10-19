Space buns: A fun hairstyle trend to try
What's the story
Space buns are a fun and versatile hairstyle that can be worn for a variety of occasions. Be it a casual day out or a more formal event, space buns can be styled to suit your needs. Here are five different ways to wear space buns, each offering a unique look and feel. From sleek and polished to messy and playful, these styles will help you rock space buns like a pro.
#1
Sleek and polished space buns
For those who prefer a more refined look, sleek and polished space buns are the way to go.
Start by straightening your hair with a flat iron for a smooth finish.
Part your hair down the middle, and create two high ponytails on either side of your head.
Twist each ponytail tightly, and wrap them around their bases to form neat buns.
Secure with hair ties or pins for an elegant style.
#2
Messy space buns
Messy space buns are perfect for casual outings or relaxed settings.
Begin with slightly wavy or textured hair to add volume.
Divide your hair into two sections at the crown of your head, and create high ponytails.
Twist each ponytail loosely before wrapping them around their bases to form buns that look intentionally tousled.
Use bobby pins if needed, but let some strands fall out for an effortless vibe.
#3
Braided space buns
Adding braids to your space buns can give them extra flair.
Start by parting damp hair down the middle, then create two French braids from each side toward the top of your head.
Once you reach the desired length, secure each braid with an elastic band, and twist them into tight buns at either side of your crown.
#4
Glittery space buns
For those who love a bit of sparkle, glittery space buns are the way to go.
Start by applying some hair gel or spray to the sections of your hair where you want to apply glitter.
Carefully apply the glitter with your fingers or a brush, making sure it sticks well.
Once you're happy with the amount of glitter, style your hair into two high buns, securing them with pins or ties.
#5
Half-up space buns
Half-up space buns give you the best of both worlds by combining loose locks with fun top knots.
Just gather only the top section of your hair into two small ponytails at either side of your head.
Twist each one separately before wrapping them around themselves tightly enough so they stay put without falling apart easily throughout the day ahead!