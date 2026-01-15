This is how you can step up your sweater game

Sweater cuffs are the most underrated fashion accessory, but celebs have long used them to add a touch of flair to their winter looks. Be it layering, rolling, or accessorizing, these tricks can take your sweater game a notch higher. Here are some celebrity-inspired tricks to style sweater cuffs this winter. They are practical and easy to implement, so you can step out in style all season long.

Tip 1 Layering with long sleeves Layering long sleeves under your sweater is a classic trick celebs use to add depth and dimension to their outfits. Opt for contrasting colors or patterns for an eye-catching effect. This not only keeps you warm but also gives you the chance to experiment with different textures and fabrics. Try pairing a striped long sleeve with a solid-colored sweater for a chic look.

Tip 2 Rolling up the cuffs Rolling up sweater cuffs is another simple yet effective way to add style to your look. Celebs often roll up their sweater sleeves just enough to show off their wrists, adding an element of casual sophistication. This trick works well with both chunky knits and finer weaves, making it versatile for different occasions.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Adding accessories Accessories can take your sweater cuff game to a whole new level, just like they do for celebs. Wearing bracelets or watches over rolled-up cuffs can add a personal touch and make your outfit stand out. Scarves worn loosely around the neck can also complement rolled-up sleeves, adding layers without bulk.

Advertisement