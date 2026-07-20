How to style the classic low bun
What's the story
The low bun is a classic hairstyle that never goes out of fashion. It is elegant, versatile, and can be worn on almost any occasion. Be it a formal event or a casual outing, the low bun gives you a polished look with minimum effort. Here are some tips to help you master this timeless hairstyle and make sure it always looks flawless.
Tip 1
Choosing the right hair products
Selecting appropriate hair products is essential for a perfect low bun.
Start with a smoothing serum or leave-in conditioner to tame frizz and add shine.
A lightweight mousse can give volume without weighing down your hair.
Use bobby pins that match your hair color for a seamless look, and finish with a strong-hold hairspray to keep everything in place all day.
Tip 2
Perfecting the base
The foundation of a great low bun is a smooth base.
Start by brushing your hair back to remove any tangles. For an extra sleek look, you can use a flat iron to straighten your hair before styling.
Gather all your hair at the nape of your neck, ensuring it is evenly distributed, and free of bumps or lumps.
Tip 3
Securing your bun
Once you have gathered your hair at the desired height, it's time to secure it into a bun.
Twist the ponytail loosely, and wrap it around its base to form the bun shape.
Use bobby pins to secure it in place, inserting them in different directions for better hold.
If you have layers or shorter strands that won't stay put, use small clear elastics or additional pins as needed.
Tip 4
Adding finishing touches
To elevate your low bun further, consider adding accessories like decorative pins or combs for special occasions.
You may also pull out a few face-framing strands if you want a softer look around your face.
Finally, apply hairspray all over, while gently smoothing any flyaways with your hands or a fine-tooth comb for added polish.