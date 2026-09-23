Want big, bouncy hair? Try this classic bouffant style
What's the story
The bouffant hairstyle, a classic symbol of elegance and sophistication, has made a comeback. Known for its volume and height, the bouffant can add a touch of glamour to any occasion. However, achieving the perfect bouffant requires some skill and understanding of techniques. Whether you are preparing for a special event or just want to try something new, mastering this hairstyle can elevate your look. Here are five ways to achieve the perfect bouffant.
Tip 1
Start with clean, dry hair
To get the best volume and hold, start with clean, dry hair. Greasy or damp hair can make it difficult to tease and style.
Use a volumizing shampoo and conditioner to add some body before you start styling.
Make sure your hair is completely dry before proceeding to the next steps.
Tip 2
Use a teasing comb for volume
A teasing comb is essential for creating that signature height in a bouffant.
Start by sectioning off the top layer of your hair.
Gently backcomb each section at the roots, working from the ends toward the scalp.
This will create volume without damaging your hair too much if done gently.
Tip 3
Apply volumizing products
Volumizing products like mousse or root-lifting sprays can give you extra support for your bouffant.
Apply these products evenly through your hair before styling.
They help keep your hair in place throughout the day, while adding more lift at the roots.
Tip 4
Secure with bobby pins or hairspray
Once you have achieved your desired height, secure everything in place with bobby pins or a strong-hold hairspray.
This step is crucial to ensure that your bouffant stays intact all day long, without collapsing under its own weight.
Tip 5
Experiment with accessories
Adding accessories like decorative combs or clips can enhance your bouffant's elegance even more.
These elements not only add style but also help secure loose strands, giving you a polished look.
This is especially important for formal occasions, where every detail counts. It makes your hairstyle more sophisticated and visually appealing.