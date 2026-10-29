How to style the perfect top knot
What's the story
The top knot is a go-to hairstyle for summer, combining comfort and style. It keeps hair off the neck, ideal for hot days. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, a well-styled top knot can amp up your look. Here is how to achieve the perfect summer top knot, with practical tips and tricks to make it chic and functional.
Tip 1
Choose the right hair tie
Choosing the right hair tie is essential for a perfect top knot.
Go for elastic bands that are gentle on your hair and do not cause breakage.
Scrunchies are a great option, as they provide a softer grip and come in various colors and patterns to match your outfit.
Avoid rubber bands that can pull at your hair and cause damage over time.
Tip 2
Secure with bobby pins
Bobby pins are essential to keep your top knot secure all day long.
After twisting your hair into a bun, use bobby pins to secure any loose strands and keep everything in place.
Make sure to slide the bobby pins in the direction of the hair growth for better hold.
You can also use decorative bobby pins for an added flair.
Tip 3
Add volume with teasing
If you want your top knot to look fuller and more voluminous, start by teasing your hair at the crown of your head before you tie it up.
Just take a small section of hair, backcomb it gently with a fine-tooth comb, and smooth over it lightly with your fingers.
This simple trick will give your bun an extra lift without making it look messy.
Tip 4
Experiment with accessories
Adding accessories can take your summer top knot from basic to beautiful in no time.
Think headbands, hair scarves, or decorative clips that go with the occasion or outfit you are wearing.
These accessories not only add style but also help keep any flyaways under control during windy days or outdoor activities.
Tip 5
Maintain shine and health
To keep your hair healthy while rocking those high buns all summer long, use lightweight serums or oils sparingly along the lengths of your strands, focusing mainly on the ends, where dryness tends to occur more frequently.
This way, you will not weigh down the natural volume, and the shine will be maintained.