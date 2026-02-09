Twisted half-updo: A chic hairstyle for any occasion

The twisted half-updo is a versatile hairstyle that can be worn for different occasions. It combines elegance with simplicity, making it ideal for both casual and formal events. This hairstyle involves twisting sections of hair and pinning them back, leaving the rest of the hair flowing. Whether you're going to a wedding or just want to look chic on a regular day, mastering this updo can elevate your style effortlessly.

Tip 1 Choosing the right hair products Selecting appropriate hair products is essential for achieving a flawless twisted half-updo. Start with a volumizing shampoo and conditioner to add body to your hair. A lightweight mousse can give you the necessary hold without weighing down your locks. Use a heat protectant if you're styling with heat tools, and finish off with a light hairspray to keep everything in place without stiffness.

Tip 2 Sectioning your hair properly Proper sectioning is key to getting an even and balanced twisted half-updo. Start by parting your hair down the middle or side, depending on your preference. Take two equal sections from each side of the parting, twist them separately, and pin them at the back of your head. Make sure both sections are of equal size for symmetry.

Tip 3 Mastering the twisting technique The twisting technique is what makes this half-updo unique. Start by taking a small section of hair near the front of one side, divide it into three parts like braiding, but instead of crossing them over each other, twist them together towards the back of your head. Secure each twist with bobby pins as you go along for better hold.

