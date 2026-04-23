Ditch the hair tie! Try this chopstick bun hack
What's the story
Chopsticks are not just for eating; they can also be used to style your hair. Using chopsticks to style your bun is a quick and easy way to get a polished look without any fancy tools. This method is perfect for those who want to try something new or do not have access to traditional hairstyling tools. With just a pair of chopsticks, you can create various bun styles that are both functional and stylish.
Twisted bun
Simple twisted bun with chopsticks
Creating a twisted bun with chopsticks is pretty easy. Start by gathering all your hair into a low ponytail and twist it around itself until it forms a rope-like structure. Wrap this twisted ponytail around its base to form a bun shape. Use the chopsticks by inserting them through the center of the bun, securing it in place, and adding an elegant touch.
High bun
High bun elegance using chopsticks
For a high bun look, start by pulling your hair into a high ponytail on top of your head. Twist the ponytail loosely, and wrap it around its base to form a high bun. Insert one or two chopsticks horizontally through the middle of the bun, ensuring that they go through both layers of hair for maximum hold.
Messy bun
Messy bun charm with chopsticks
A messy bun is perfect for casual outings or when you are short on time but still want to look put together. Gather your hair loosely at the desired height and twist it slightly before wrapping it into an informal bun shape. Secure this style by inserting chopsticks randomly through different sections of the twisted hair, allowing some strands to fall naturally for that effortless charm.
Low bun
Low bun sophistication using chopsticks
For an elegant low bun look, start by parting your hair down the middle or side, depending on preference. Pull back each section into two separate low ponytails at nape level; twist each one individually before wrapping them around each other tightly against the scalp surface area only—this creates sophistication without bulkiness. Finally, secure everything neatly together using one single pair, or more if desired, of decorative wooden sticks.