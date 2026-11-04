5 ways to make your half-up hairstyle more stylish
What's the story
The half-up hairstyle is a versatile classic that never goes out of style. It's perfect for any occasion, be it a casual day out or a formal event. The style combines the elegance of an updo with the ease of loose hair, giving you the best of both worlds. From simple twists to intricate braids, there are endless possibilities to personalize this look.
Twist style
Classic half-up twist
The classic half-up twist is an easy, yet elegant option.
Start by taking two sections of hair from either side of your head.
Twist each section toward the back and secure them together with a hair tie or pin.
This style works best with medium to long hair and can be accessorized with clips or ribbons for an added touch.
Braid style
Braided half-updo
A braided half-updo adds a hint of intricacy to the classic look.
Start by parting the top section of your hair horizontally from ear to ear.
Braid this section loosely, and secure it at the end with a band.
Pull gently on the braid edges to give it volume before pinning it back with other loose hair.
Bun style
Half-up bun
The half-up bun is the perfect combination of modern and classic.
Take the top section of your hair and twist it into a bun at the crown of your head. Secure it with bobby pins or a scrunchie for extra hold.
This style is perfect for keeping your hair off your face while giving you a trendy look.
Crown style
Twisted half crown
For a more regal appearance, try the twisted half crown hairstyle.
Divide your hair into two sections from ear to ear, and twist each one separately towards the back of your head.
Secure them together at the nape with pins, forming a crown-like effect around your head.