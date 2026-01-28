Curly hair? Try the pineapple updo

The pineapple updo is a popular hairstyle that is both functional and stylish. It is especially loved by those with curly or textured hair, as it helps preserve curls overnight while adding a touch of flair during the day. This high, voluminous hairstyle is easy to create and can be customized according to personal preference. Here's how you can master the pineapple updo with some simple steps and tips.

Tip 1 Gather your supplies To create the perfect pineapple updo, start by gathering all the necessary supplies. You'll need a soft scrunchie or headband to avoid breakage, and a silk or satin scarf/pillowcase to minimize friction on your hair. These items are essential for maintaining curl health and preventing damage while styling.

Tip 2 Positioning your hair Start by flipping your hair upside down. This will help you gather all your curls at the top of your head. Use your fingers instead of a brush or comb to avoid disrupting the natural curl pattern. Once all the hair is gathered, secure it loosely with a scrunchie or headband.

Tip 3 Securing without damage When securing your pineapple updo, make sure it's not too tight. A loose hold will prevent tension on your scalp and reduce breakage. If you're using multiple bands, space them out along the length of the ponytail instead of one tight band.

Tip 4 Protecting overnight To protect your pineapple updo overnight, wrap it in a silk or satin scarf. This reduces friction as you move during sleep, keeping your curls intact till morning. Alternatively, you can sleep on a silk/satin pillowcase for added protection against moisture loss and frizz.