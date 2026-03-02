Want a hair makeover? Try tousled waves

Soft tousled waves are a timeless hairstyle that adds volume and texture to your hair. This look is perfect for any occasion, be it casual or formal. Achieving these waves doesn't require professional help; with the right techniques and tools, you can create them at home. Here's a guide to styling your hair in soft tousled waves, so you can enjoy this effortlessly chic look anytime.

Tools Use the right tools for waves To achieve soft tousled waves, start with the right tools. A good quality curling iron or wand is essential for creating lasting curls. Choose one with a barrel size that suits your desired wave size; larger barrels create looser waves, while smaller ones give tighter curls. A heat protectant spray is also important to shield your hair from damage.

Preparation Prep your hair properly Proper preparation is key to getting those perfect waves. Start by washing your hair with a volumizing shampoo and conditioner to add body and texture. Once your hair is dry, apply a lightweight mousse or styling cream evenly throughout your strands. This will give hold and enhance the natural movement of your waves.

Technique Technique for perfect waves The technique you use plays a major role in how your waves turn out. Divide your hair into sections before curling each section around the barrel of your curling iron or wand. Hold each curl for about 10 seconds before releasing it gently without pulling on the curl too much. Alternate directions of each curl for a more natural look.

