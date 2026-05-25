How to get salon-style voluminous waves at home
What's the story
Creating voluminous waves can instantly elevate your look, giving you that effortless glamour. Be it for a special occasion or just to add some flair to your everyday style, knowing the right techniques can make all the difference. From choosing the right tools to mastering the art of styling, here are some insights into achieving those coveted waves without much hassle.
Tool selection
Choosing the right tools
Picking the right tools is key to getting voluminous waves. A good quality curling iron or wand with a barrel size of one inch works well for most hair types. A wide-tooth comb helps in detangling your hair before styling, and a round brush can add volume when blow-drying. Investing in good tools ensures longevity and better results.
Preparation tips
Preparing your hair
Proper preparation sets the stage for voluminous waves. Start with clean, dry hair; dirty or damp hair does not hold styles well. Apply a volumizing mousse or spray evenly through your hair to give it texture and grip. This step helps in holding the waves longer and gives your hair more body.
Styling methods
Mastering styling techniques
For voluminous waves, divide your hair into sections, and curl each section away from your face for uniformity. Hold each curl for about 10 seconds before releasing it gently. Once all sections are curled, run your fingers through them lightly to separate and soften the curls into waves.
Final steps
Finishing touches for volume
To finish off, use a light-hold hairspray to keep your waves in place without weighing them down. Avoid heavy products that can make your hair look flat or greasy over time. You can also tease some sections at the roots if you want extra lift at the crown area.