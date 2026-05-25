How to get salon-style voluminous waves at home

Creating voluminous waves can instantly elevate your look, giving you that effortless glamour. Be it for a special occasion or just to add some flair to your everyday style, knowing the right techniques can make all the difference. From choosing the right tools to mastering the art of styling, here are some insights into achieving those coveted waves without much hassle.

Tool selection Choosing the right tools Picking the right tools is key to getting voluminous waves. A good quality curling iron or wand with a barrel size of one inch works well for most hair types. A wide-tooth comb helps in detangling your hair before styling, and a round brush can add volume when blow-drying. Investing in good tools ensures longevity and better results.

Preparation tips Preparing your hair Proper preparation sets the stage for voluminous waves. Start with clean, dry hair; dirty or damp hair does not hold styles well. Apply a volumizing mousse or spray evenly through your hair to give it texture and grip. This step helps in holding the waves longer and gives your hair more body.

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Styling methods Mastering styling techniques For voluminous waves, divide your hair into sections, and curl each section away from your face for uniformity. Hold each curl for about 10 seconds before releasing it gently. Once all sections are curled, run your fingers through them lightly to separate and soften the curls into waves.

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