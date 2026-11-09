Love retro looks? Try these vintage hairstyle ideas
What's the story
Vintage hairstyles have always been a favorite for their timeless elegance and classic charm. From the glamorous waves of the 1920s to the iconic beehives of the 1960s, these styles are a reflection of history and fashion evolution. Recreating these looks can add a touch of nostalgia to your appearance, making you stand out at any event. Here are some tips to achieve these vintage hairstyles easily.
Tip 1
The classic bob cut
The bob cut is a signature style from the 1920s, epitomizing flapper fashion.
To get this look, start with straightening your hair for a sleek finish.
Use a pair of sharp scissors or a razor comb to trim your hair at chin-length.
Add some waves with a curling iron if you want to add volume and texture. Finish off with hairspray for hold.
Tip 2
Iconic victory rolls
Victory rolls are synonymous with 1940s glamour, thanks to their association with Hollywood stars.
To recreate this style, section off two parts of your hair on either side of your head.
Roll each section toward your scalp, and pin them in place with bobby pins.
Use gel or mousse to keep them secure, and smooth out any flyaways.
Tip 3
The beehive hairstyle
The beehive was all the rage in the 1960s, thanks to its height and drama.
Start by teasing your hair at the crown to create volume.
Secure it into a high ponytail before wrapping it around itself into a bun shape on top of your head.
Use plenty of hairspray to keep everything in place, without flattening its height.
Tip 4
Finger waves revival
Finger waves were all the rage during the 1920s and 30s, adding elegance to any outfit.
To get this look, dampen your hair slightly before applying styling gel evenly throughout strands from root to tip.
Next, use fingers or combs, depending on preference, while shaping S-shaped patterns along lengths until desired wave intensity is achieved.
Finish off by letting air dry naturally, if possible, otherwise use low heat settings on dryers, if necessary.