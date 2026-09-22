How to style your hair on a beach vacation
What's the story
Coastal vacations are all about the sun, sand, and sea. However, the salty air and humidity can make it difficult to keep your hair in check. With the right styling tips, you can keep your hair looking gorgeous without too much effort. Here are some practical styling tips for coastal vacations that are easy to follow and will keep your hair looking good all day long.
Tip 1
Embrace natural waves
Saltwater has a natural wave-inducing effect on hair, giving you that effortless beachy look.
To enhance these waves, apply a sea salt spray before heading out. This will add texture and volume without making your hair feel heavy or sticky.
If you want more defined waves, braid damp hair before going to bed, and let it loose in the morning for a natural wave pattern.
Tip 2
Use protective hairstyles
Protective hairstyles are a must on coastal vacations to keep your hair safe from sun damage and tangles.
Braids or buns keep your hair neatly tucked away while looking stylish at the same time.
Not only do these styles keep your hair from getting tangled, but they also minimize exposure to UV rays, keeping your locks healthy.
Tip 3
Opt for lightweight products
When packing products for a coastal vacation, opt for lightweight formulas that do not weigh down your hair.
Gel or mousse can give you volume without making your hair greasy or limp in humid conditions.
A leave-in conditioner can also keep your strands moisturized without adding extra weight.
Tip 4
Regular trims before departure
Getting regular trims before going on a coastal vacation is important to keep your hair healthy in humid conditions.
Trimming off split ends ensures that your hair remains strong and does not break easily when exposed to saltwater or chlorine from pools at coastal destinations.