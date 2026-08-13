A pencil is all you need for these easy hairstyles
What's the story
If you are looking for a quick and easy way to style your hair, a pencil can be a handy tool. It can help you create various hairstyles in no time, without the need for fancy tools or products. Whether you are heading to work or going out for a casual meet, a pencil can help you achieve different looks effortlessly. Here are five easy hairstyles that can be done with just a pencil.
Tip 1
Classic twisted bun
The classic twisted bun is perfect for those who want an elegant look without much effort.
Start by gathering your hair into a low ponytail and twist it around itself to form a bun.
Use the pencil to secure the bun by inserting it horizontally through the center of the twist.
This style keeps your hair neatly in place and works well for formal occasions.
Tip 2
Messy top knot
For a relaxed, yet chic look, try the messy top knot.
Pull your hair up into a high ponytail and twist it loosely around its base to form a knot.
Use the pencil to pin down any loose strands by inserting it through the knot from different angles.
This style is perfect for casual outings, or when you want to keep your hair off your face.
Tip 3
Side braid twist
The side braid twist adds an interesting twist to the classic braid.
Start by taking a section of hair from one side of your head and loosely braid it until the end.
Instead of using an elastic band, secure the end of the braid by wrapping it around with a pencil several times until tight enough not to unravel.
This gives an elegant touch without compromising comfort.
Tip 4
Half-up twist style
The half-up twist style gives you a bit of flair without going overboard.
Take two sections from either side of your head.
Twist them toward each other at the back. Secure them with one or two pencils crossed like an X. This keeps the hairstyle secure and adds a stylish touch.
Tip 5
Low chignon with pencil accents
A low chignon with pencil accents is ideal if you want something sophisticated yet simple enough to wear anywhere, anytime, really!
Gather all the hair low at the nape of your neck.
Twist it tightly and coil it into a chignon. Secure the ends with pencils placed through the bun. Make sure everything stays in place throughout the day.