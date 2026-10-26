Want bouncy curls without heat? Try this simple trick
What's the story
Rag curls are a classic, easy-to-do hairstyle that gives you beautiful, bouncy curls without the use of heat. This technique has been used for centuries, and it is still a favorite for those who want to keep their hair healthy. By using simple fabric strips, you can create long-lasting curls that add volume and texture to your hair. Here is how you can master the art of rag curls.
Fabric selection
Choosing the right fabric strips
Choosing the right fabric strips is important for successful rag curls.
Old cotton T-shirts or bed sheets work well, as they are soft and will not damage your hair.
Cut the fabric into strips about one inch wide and six inches long.
Make sure the edges are smooth to avoid tangling while wrapping your hair around them.
Hair preparation
Preparing your hair
Before you start curling, make sure your hair is clean and slightly damp.
Wash your hair with a mild shampoo, and skip conditioner, as it can make your hair slippery.
Towel-dry your hair until it is just damp, not wet.
This will ensure the curls hold better once you wrap them with fabric strips.
Wrapping method
Wrapping technique for perfect curls
To wrap your hair with rag curls, take a small section of damp hair and place it on top of a fabric strip.
Start from the ends of your hair, roll them tightly toward your scalp using the fabric strip as a roller, and tie a knot at the base to secure it in place.
Repeat this process for all sections until all your hair is wrapped.
Overnight tips
Keeping curls overnight
Once all sections are wrapped with rag curls, secure them by tying each strip around its respective roll tightly enough so they do not come loose during sleep, but not too tight to cause discomfort overnight.
This way, you will wake up with beautifully curled locks, ready to style without any additional effort in the morning!