Stylish ways to wear scrunchies everyday
What's the story
Scrunchies are back in fashion, and how! The versatile hair accessories are perfect for styling and comfort. They do not snag or damage your hair, unlike regular elastics. Plus, they come in a variety of colors and fabrics, making them the perfect accessory for any occasion. Here is how you can use scrunchies to create different hairstyles that are both functional and stylish.
Tip 1
High ponytail elegance
A high ponytail with a scrunchie oozes elegance and simplicity. To nail this look, pull your hair back into a ponytail at the crown of your head. Secure it with a scrunchie of your choice. This style is perfect for workouts or casual outings, as it keeps your hair neatly tied while adding a pop of color or texture.
Tip 2
Messy bun charm
The messy bun is a go-to hairstyle for those lazy days when you want to look effortlessly chic. Start by gathering your hair into a loose bun at the back or top of your head. Use a scrunchie to hold it in place without making it too tight. This style gives you a relaxed, yet put-together look, ideal for both home and office.
Tip 3
Half-up, half-down versatility
The half-up, half-down hairstyle with a scrunchie is the best of both worlds—you get to keep some hair down while tying up the rest. Take the top section of your hair and pull it back into a half ponytail. Secure it with a scrunchie that matches or contrasts with your outfit for added flair.
Tip 4
Braided accents with scrunchies
Incorporating scrunchies into braids adds an element of fun and creativity. Braid sections of your hair as usual, but finish each braid off with a scrunchie instead of traditional elastics. This not only prevents breakage but also adds an interesting visual element to simple braids, making them stand out more.
Tip 5
Low bun sophistication
For those who prefer sophistication, the low bun is a timeless classic. Gather all your hair at nape level and twist it into a low bun shape. Secure it using one or two scrunchies, depending on thickness. This style is perfect for formal occasions, or when you want to keep things neat and elegant without compromising on comfort.