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Stylish ways to wear scrunchies everyday

By Simran Jeet 05:29 pm Jun 26, 202605:29 pm

What's the story

Scrunchies are back in fashion, and how! The versatile hair accessories are perfect for styling and comfort. They do not snag or damage your hair, unlike regular elastics. Plus, they come in a variety of colors and fabrics, making them the perfect accessory for any occasion. Here is how you can use scrunchies to create different hairstyles that are both functional and stylish.