Stacked books can magically transform your side table 

Stacked books can make your side table look so much more interesting. Not only do they add a touch of personality to the room, but they also make the perfect functional decor piece. By stacking books in the right way, you can turn an ordinary side table into a stylish focal point. Here are some practical tips to arrange stacked books on your side table.

Tip 1 Choose books with colorful covers Selecting books with colorful covers can instantly brighten up your space. Go for a mix of colors that complement the rest of your room's decor. This way, you can create a visually appealing display that draws attention without overwhelming the senses. Mixing different sizes and orientations can also add depth and interest to your arrangement.

Tip 2 Mix sizes and orientations Mixing sizes and orientations is key to making your book stack look dynamic. Place some books horizontally and others vertically to create contrast. Use larger books at the bottom for stability, and smaller ones on top for balance. This way, you can create an inviting display that encourages interaction.

Tip 3 Incorporate decorative elements Adding decorative elements like small plants, candles, or figurines can elevate your book stack display. These elements add texture and dimension while keeping the focus on the books themselves. Pick items that go well with each other in terms of color and style to keep the overall look cohesive.

