Add a soothing scent to your space with these ideas
What's the story
Dried herbs can be a versatile and creative way to style your space. Not only do they add a touch of nature, but they also bring in subtle fragrances that can enhance the atmosphere of any room. Using dried herbs in home decor is an inexpensive way to add character and charm, without the need for extensive renovations or expensive purchases. Here are some practical tips on how to use dried herbs effectively in your home styling.
Tip 1
Create aromatic sachets
Aromatic sachets are an easy way to bring the fragrance of dried herbs into your home.
Just fill small cloth bags with a mix of lavender, rosemary, and chamomile.
Place these sachets in drawers, closets, or even under pillows for a calming scent.
Not only does this method keep clothes fresh, but it also adds a gentle aroma to your living spaces.
Tip 2
Use herb wreaths as decor
Herb wreaths make for beautiful wall decor and can be made with a variety of dried herbs like sage, thyme, and mint.
Hang them on doors or walls as eye-catching pieces that bring the outdoors inside.
These wreaths not only look good, but also give off a subtle fragrance that can make any room feel more inviting.
Tip 3
Incorporate herbs in centerpieces
Incorporating dried herbs into centerpieces can add an earthy element to your dining table or coffee table.
Use glass jars or vases filled with bundles of dried herbs like oregano or basil as focal points.
This simple addition can make your everyday spaces more visually appealing, while giving off pleasant scents during meals or gatherings.
Tip 4
Craft herb-infused potpourri
Potpourri is another creative way to use dried herbs for home styling.
Mix together dried flowers, leaves, and herbs like lavender or rose petals in a bowl or decorative dish.
Place it around the house where you want fragrance enhancement without overwhelming scents from candles or air fresheners.