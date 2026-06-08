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Imigongo: An iconic art form from Rwanda

By Simran Jeet 12:26 pm Jun 08, 202612:26 pm

What's the story

Imigongo art, a traditional Rwandan craft, is taking the world by storm for its unique patterns and vibrant colors. This art form, which originated from the Eastern Province of Rwanda, is characterized by geometric designs made with natural pigments. As more people look for unique ways to style their spaces, imigongo art offers an interesting option that marries cultural heritage with modern aesthetics. Here is how you can use this art to style your space.