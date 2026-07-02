Selecting local flowers is key to authentic floral arrangements

How to style your table with floral centerpieces

By Vinita Jain 12:19 pm Jul 02, 202612:19 pm

What's the story

African floral arrangements are a great way to add some color and culture to your table settings. Inspired by the continent's rich biodiversity and traditional art, these arrangements can turn any meal into a feast for the senses. Using local flowers and plants, you can create stunning centerpieces that are both beautiful and meaningful. Here are some tips on how to style your table with these vibrant creations.