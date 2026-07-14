How to style zigzag parts
What's the story
Zigzag parts are a fun way to add some flair to your hairstyle. This unique pattern can make even the simplest of hairstyles look more interesting. Be it for a casual outing or a special occasion, mastering the zigzag part can give you a whole new look. Here are some practical tips and tricks to help you style your hair with a perfect zigzag part.
Tools
Choosing the right tools
To create a perfect zigzag part, you need the right tools.
A fine-tooth comb is essential for precision. A tail comb can also be useful for making sharp lines.
These tools help in achieving clear and defined zigzag patterns without damaging the hair.
Sectioning
Sectioning your hair properly
Before you start creating the zigzag part, section your hair properly.
Divide your hair into manageable sections using clips or hair ties.
This makes it easier to work on each section individually, and ensures that the pattern is consistent throughout.
Technique
Practicing your technique
Like any other skill, practice makes perfect when it comes to mastering the zigzag part.
Start by practicing on damp hair, as it's easier to manipulate when wet.
Use small sections of hair at a time, and focus on making even waves in the pattern.
Styles
Experimenting with styles
Once you are comfortable with creating a zigzag part, experiment with different styles that complement this look.
Try pairing it with braids, buns, or loose waves for added texture and volume.
Each style offers its own unique twist on the classic zigzag pattern, giving you plenty of options to choose from.