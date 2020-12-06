From the common brownish hues to vibrant pinks, new hair color trends are popping everywhere these days. If you want to join the fun but are worried about the chemicals and possible hair damage, don't worry. There are certain things you can do to prevent hair damage. Using the following tips, you can keep your color-treated hair vibrant as well as healthy.

Wash Wait for 2 days before washing your hair again

Once you color your hair, wait for at least 2-3 days before shampooing your hair. The ammonia in hair dye opens the hair cuticles to allow the color into the hair shaft. It takes up to 2-3 days for the cuticle layer to fully close. Waiting for at least 48 hours after coloring will minimize color bleeding and help the color to settle well.

Products Find hair products that cater to colored hair

There are special shampoos and conditioners that are formulated for colored hair. Only these products should be used on the chemically-treated mane. When you buy these products, ensure that they are free of alcohol and sulfate as these ingredients can ruin your hair. Since you have chosen to apply chemicals on your hair that can dry your scalp, pick a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner.

Moisturize Moisturize with masks and oils

As we mentioned before, chemicals in the color drain the moisture from your hair leaving them dry and brittle. This often prevents a lot of people from going the colored way. But it doesn't have to be this way. Regular hydration is all that is needed. While conditioning after wash can help, add hair masks specially formulated for colored hair for better results.

Overwashing Avoid washing your hair daily to prevent dull hair

Avoid washing your colored hair every day. Daily shampooing strips away the color and moisture from your hair and leaves it looking dry and dull. Limit washing your hair to a maximum of two to three days a week. If you feel your hair needs a wash, skip straight to the conditioner as it will moisturize and not strip your hair's natural oils.

Touch-ups Give your hair time to breathe in between touch-ups