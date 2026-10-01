How to capture a full-page screenshot on Android
What's the story
Taking full-page screenshots on Android can be a lifesaver for those who want to capture long conversations or extensive articles. This feature lets you capture an entire webpage or chat in one go, instead of taking multiple screenshots. While some Android devices come with this feature pre-installed, others may need a little tweaking. Here is how you can take full-page screenshots on Android devices, with ease.
Native method
Using built-in features
Some Android devices come with a built-in feature to take full-page screenshots.
For example, Samsung devices have this option in the screenshot toolbar. Just take a regular screenshot, and tap on the scroll icon to capture more content.
This method is simple and does not require any third-party apps.
App solution
Utilizing third-party apps
If your device does not support native full-page screenshots, you can always use third-party apps from the Google Play Store.
Apps like LongShot and Scroll Capture are specifically designed for this purpose. They allow you to stitch multiple screenshots together seamlessly, giving you a continuous image of long content.
Optimization tips
Adjusting settings for better results
To optimize your full-page screenshot experience, make sure your screen brightness is at an appropriate level, and close unnecessary apps running in the background.
These adjustments can help improve the quality of the captured image and prevent any lag during the scrolling process.
Problem-solving tips
Troubleshooting common issues
If you face issues while taking full-page screenshots, check if your device has enough storage space left.
Also, make sure that any screen recording apps are turned off, as they may interfere with the screenshot function.
Restarting your device can also help resolve any temporary glitches that may prevent you from capturing long content properly.