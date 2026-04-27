Natural remedies that can fix sunburn

Sunburn can be a painful reminder of too much sun exposure, but several natural remedies may help soothe the discomfort. These remedies are often easy to find at home and can provide relief without the use of harsh chemicals. From cooling gels to soothing baths, these methods aim to reduce redness and irritation caused by sunburn. Here are five natural remedies you might consider trying.

Tip 1 Aloe vera gel application Aloe vera gel is famous for its soothing properties. Applying pure aloe vera gel on sunburned skin can help cool the area and reduce inflammation. The gel contains compounds that may help repair damaged skin cells and provide a cooling sensation, giving relief from burning sensations.

Tip 2 Oatmeal bath soak An oatmeal bath can be a soothing way to relieve sunburn discomfort. Finely ground oatmeal added to lukewarm bathwater can create a milky solution that calms irritated skin. Soaking in this mixture for about 15 minutes might help reduce redness and itching associated with sunburn.

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Tip 3 Cold compress treatment Cold compresses are an effective way to reduce swelling and pain from sunburns. Simply soak a clean cloth in cold water or wrap ice cubes in a towel, and then apply it gently on the affected areas for 15 minutes at a time. This method helps cool down hot skin and provides temporary relief from discomfort.

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Tip 4 Coconut oil moisturizer Coconut oil is known for its moisturizing properties and can be beneficial for sunburned skin once the initial heat has subsided. It helps lock in moisture, preventing further drying or peeling of the skin as it heals. Apply coconut oil gently on affected areas after the initial burning sensation has decreased.