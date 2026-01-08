TechBytes: How to turn off keyboard sound on Android device

Keyboard sounds can be a distraction while typing on your Android device. If you find these sounds annoying, you can easily turn them off. This article provides a simple guide to disable keyboard sounds on Android devices, ensuring a quieter typing experience. Whether you're using your phone in a meeting or just prefer silence, these steps will help you customize your device's settings to meet your needs.

Tip 1 Accessing sound settings To turn off keyboard sounds, first, go to the settings menu of your Android device. Look for the "Sound" or "Sound and vibration" option. This section controls all audio-related features of your device. Once inside, you will find various options related to notifications, ringtones, and more.

Tip 2 Disabling keyboard sounds Within the sound settings, look for an option labeled "Touch sounds" or "Screen lock sounds." This setting controls the sound produced when you tap keys on the keyboard. Toggle this option off to disable any sound feedback while typing. Some devices may have this option under "Advanced" settings.

Tip 3 Adjusting language and input settings Another way to turn off keyboard sounds is through language and input settings. Head to Settings > System > Languages & input > On-screen keyboard > Gboard (or your default keyboard app). Here, look for preferences related to audio feedback, and turn off any sound options available.