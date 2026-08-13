Bored of lentils? Give butter beans a try
What's the story
African butter beans, also known as lima beans, are a versatile ingredient that can elevate a range of vegetarian dishes. Known for their creamy texture and mild flavor, these beans are rich in protein and fiber. They make an excellent choice for anyone looking to add more plant-based options to their diet. Here are five creative ways to use African butter beans in your cooking repertoire.
Tip 1
Creamy butter bean dip
Transform African butter beans into a smooth dip by blending them with garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, and tahini.
This creamy concoction makes for a perfect spread on sandwiches or a dip for fresh vegetables.
The subtle nuttiness of the beans pairs well with the tangy lemon and garlic, creating a delightful balance of flavors.
Tip 2
Hearty butter bean stew
Cook up a hearty stew by simmering African butter beans with tomatoes, onions, carrots, and spices like cumin and coriander.
This comforting dish is ideal for chilly days when you crave something warm and filling.
The beans soak up the flavors of the spices while retaining their unique texture.
Tip 3
Butter bean salad delight
Create a refreshing salad by mixing cooked African butter beans with diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and parsley.
Dress it lightly with olive oil and vinegar for an added zing.
This colorful salad not only looks appealing, but also offers a nutritious boost as part of your meal.
Tip 4
Savory butter bean curry
For those who love bold flavors, try making a curry using African butter beans as the base ingredient.
Cook them in coconut milk, along with curry powder or paste, and vegetables like bell peppers or spinach.
Serve over rice or quinoa for an exotic twist on traditional curries.
Tip 5
Baked butter bean patties
Mash cooked African butter beans until smooth; mix in breadcrumbs or oats, along with herbs such as thyme or rosemary, to form patties.
Bake until golden brown for deliciously crispy bites that can be served as appetizers at gatherings or enjoyed as part of your main course at home.