Follow this guide

Smoothie lovers, you should add hibiscus to your blends

By Simran Jeet 02:25 pm Jul 10, 202602:25 pm

What's the story

African hibiscus powder is taking the smoothie game to a whole new level. The vibrant red powder, made from dried hibiscus flowers, is rich in antioxidants and gives a tangy flavor to your drinks. Adding this superfood to your morning smoothies can not just enhance the taste, but also add to your health benefits. Here is how you can add African hibiscus powder to your smoothies.