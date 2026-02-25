Natural wellness: 5 leaves to add to your routine

African leaves have been used for centuries in traditional medicine, owing to their healing properties. These leaves, which are rich in nutrients and antioxidants, can be a natural remedy for a number of ailments. By incorporating these leaves into your daily routine, you can reap the benefits of nature's pharmacy. Here are five African leaves that can be easily added to your daily routine for natural healing.

Leaf 1 Moringa: The miracle tree Moringa is often referred to as the "miracle tree" owing to its nutrient-dense profile. The leaves are loaded with vitamins A, C, and E, calcium, potassium, and protein. They can be consumed as a tea or added to smoothies and salads. Moringa is known to boost energy levels and support immune function.

Leaf 2 Baobab: Nutrient powerhouse The baobab tree is famous for its nutrient-rich fruit and leaves. Baobab leaves are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress in the body. You can use them in herbal teas or sprinkle them over meals as a powder supplement. Regular consumption of baobab can improve skin health and boost immunity.

Advertisement

Leaf 3 Bitter leaf: Traditional remedy Bitter leaf has been a staple in traditional African medicine for its health benefits. The leaves are said to help with digestion and improve liver function due to their detoxifying properties. You can brew bitter leaf tea by steeping the fresh or dried leaves in hot water. This drink may also help regulate blood sugar levels.

Advertisement

Leaf 4 Neem: Nature's antibiotic Neem is widely known for its antibacterial and antifungal properties, thanks to the compounds present in its leaves. Traditionally, neem leaf extracts have been used to treat skin conditions like acne or eczema when applied topically. You can also make neem tea by boiling fresh or dried neem leaves in water, which may support oral health by reducing plaque buildup.