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How to use marigold flowers for wellness

By Simran Jeet 03:06 pm Jul 03, 202603:06 pm

What's the story

African marigold flowers, with their bright colors and fragrant aroma, are more than just a pretty sight. They have been used in traditional medicine for centuries, owing to their health benefits. From improving mood to soothing skin, African marigolds can be a great addition to your wellness routine. Here are five ways you can use these flowers to boost your well-being.