How to use neem for better health

African neem, or Azadirachta indica, is a versatile tree native to Africa. Its leaves are rich in nutrients and have been used in traditional medicine for centuries. The leaves can be added to your daily routine in several ways to improve health and wellness. Here are five practical ways to use African neem leaves daily.

Tip 1 Make neem leaf tea Making tea with African neem leaves is an easy way to reap its benefits. Simply boil fresh or dried neem leaves in water for about ten minutes. The resulting tea can help with digestion and support immune function. Drinking this tea regularly may also help detoxify the body by flushing out toxins.

Tip 2 Use neem leaf powder Neem leaf powder can be added to smoothies or juices for an extra nutrient boost. The powder is rich in antioxidants and can help improve skin health by fighting free radicals. Adding a teaspoon of neem powder to your daily drink may also help maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

Tip 3 Apply neem leaf paste For topical benefits, you can create a paste by grinding fresh neem leaves with water or aloe vera gel. This paste can be applied directly on the skin to soothe irritation and redness. Its anti-inflammatory properties make it ideal for treating acne or minor skin rashes.

Tip 4 Incorporate into cooking Incorporating neem leaves into your cooking is another way to enjoy their health benefits. You can add chopped fresh neem leaves while preparing soups or stews. This not only enhances flavor but also adds nutrients that support overall health, including improved digestion.