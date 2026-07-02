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How to use tamarind for better digestion

By Simran Jeet 12:40 pm Jul 02, 202612:40 pm

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African tamarind, a popular fruit in Africa, is known for its tangy taste and nutritional benefits. The fruit is packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals that can help improve digestion. You can easily add this versatile ingredient to your daily diet to reap its digestive benefits. Here are five ways you can use African tamarind to promote better digestion.