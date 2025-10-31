How to use carom seeds to get relief from bloating 

Carom seeds, or ajwain, are a staple in most Indian kitchens. These tiny seeds are known for their digestive properties and can be a natural remedy for bloating relief. They contain thymol, a compound that stimulates the secretion of gastric juices and improves digestion. Using carom seeds in your diet can help alleviate discomfort caused by bloating. Here's how you can use them effectively.

Tip 1 Chew raw carom seeds Chewing raw carom seeds is one of the simplest ways to use them for bloating relief. Just take a teaspoon of carom seeds and chew them slowly after your meals. This practice helps stimulate saliva production, which aids digestion and reduces gas formation in the stomach. The strong flavor of these seeds also helps mask any unpleasant taste in the mouth.

Tip 2 Prepare carom seed water Carom seed water is an easy-to-make home remedy that can be taken throughout the day. To prepare it, boil one teaspoon of carom seeds in two cups of water until it reduces to half its volume. Strain the liquid and drink it warm. This soothing drink can help ease bloating by promoting better digestion and reducing stomach acidity.

Tip 3 Add carom seeds to meals Incorporating carom seeds into your meals is another effective way to reap their digestive benefits. You can add them while tempering vegetables or lentils, or sprinkle them over salads for an extra flavor boost. Not only does this enhance the taste of your food, but it also provides continuous support for digestion throughout the meal.