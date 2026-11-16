How to use cilantro and sesame in your cooking
What's the story
Cilantro and sesame are two versatile ingredients that can elevate the flavor profile of various dishes. While cilantro adds a fresh, herbaceous note, sesame brings a nutty richness. Together, they create a harmonious balance that enhances both vegetarian recipes. Here are five creative ways to incorporate cilantro and sesame into your cooking, offering unique twists to traditional meals.
Dish 1
Cilantro sesame pesto
Cilantro sesame pesto is a vibrant twist on the classic basil version.
Blend fresh cilantro leaves with toasted sesame seeds, garlic, olive oil, and lemon juice for a zesty sauce.
This pesto works well as a pasta dressing or a spread for sandwiches.
The combination of cilantro's freshness and sesame's nuttiness creates an exciting flavor that complements many dishes.
Dish 2
Sesame cilantro rice
Transform plain rice into a flavorful side dish by adding sesame oil and chopped cilantro.
Cook rice as usual, then stir in these ingredients, along with some soy sauce, for added depth.
This simple preparation elevates the taste of rice, making it an excellent accompaniment to stir-fries or grilled vegetables.
Dish 3
Fresh cilantro sesame salad
Create a refreshing salad by mixing fresh greens, chopped cilantro leaves, and toasted sesame seeds.
Add sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and red onions for extra crunch and color.
Drizzle with a light vinaigrette made from lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper to tie all flavors together.
This salad is perfect as an appetizer or side dish at any meal.
Dish 4
Cilantro sesame dressing
A creamy dressing of blended cilantro leaves with tahini paste, lemon juice, garlic cloves, water, salt, and pepper makes for a delicious drizzle over salads or roasted vegetables.
The addition of toasted sesame seeds gives texture and enhances the nutty flavor profile, making it a perfect addition to any dish.
Dish 5
Grilled vegetables with cilantro sesame glaze
Enhance grilled vegetables by brushing them with a glaze made from mixing soy sauce with minced ginger root, honey, and toasted sesame oil before grilling.
Once done, garnish them generously using finely chopped fresh herbaceous greens, like parsley and mint, if desired.
This adds an aromatic touch, making the whole experience delightful and memorable for everyone involved.