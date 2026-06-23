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How to use curry leaves for better flavor

By Simran Jeet 06:29 pm Jun 23, 202606:29 pm

What's the story

Curry leaves are a staple in many kitchens, thanks to their aromatic and flavorful contribution to dishes. These leaves are not just flavorful but also packed with nutrients, making them an excellent addition to plant-based recipes. If you want to amp up your meals with the unique taste of curry leaves, here are some ways to use them effectively.