How to create pixel art in Microsoft Excel
What's the story
Creating pixel art in Microsoft Excel is a unique way to combine creativity and technology. The spreadsheet software, usually used for data management, can also be used for designing pixel art. By treating each cell as a pixel, you can create intricate designs and patterns. This method is not only accessible but also allows artists to experiment with colors and shapes in a structured environment.
Canvas setup
Setting up your canvas
To begin, open a new Excel spreadsheet and adjust the column widths to make them square-shaped.
This will make each cell look like a pixel on your canvas.
You can do this by selecting all columns, right-clicking, and choosing column width. Set the width to a small number (like two) to make them square.
Now, your canvas is ready for pixel art.
Color selection
Choosing your color palette
Selecting the right colors is essential for pixel art.
Excel provides a wide range of colors you can use to fill cells. Use the fill tool to color individual cells with different shades.
Keep your palette limited to a few colors to maintain consistency and coherence in your artwork.
Experiment with different combinations until you find one that suits your design.
Art creation
Designing your artwork
Start designing by filling cells with colors according to your chosen pattern or image.
You can use simple shapes or more complex designs, depending on your skill level and preferences.
Take time to plan out your design before filling in cells, as this will help ensure balanced proportions and symmetry where needed.
File management
Saving and sharing your creation
Once you are done with your pixel art masterpiece, do not forget to save it properly.
Use the Save As option to save it in different formats like PNG or JPEG, if you want.
This way, you can share your creation easily with others, without them having to open Excel. This is especially useful for those who may not have access to the software.