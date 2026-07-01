Follow this guide

How to use kitchen scraps for your indoor garden

By Simran Jeet 04:24 pm Jul 01, 202604:24 pm

What's the story

Indoor gardening is a great way to bring a bit of nature into our homes, and using kitchen scraps can make it even more sustainable. By reusing vegetable peels, seeds, and other scraps, you can grow a variety of plants without spending a fortune. This not only reduces waste but also gives you the satisfaction of growing your own herbs and veggies. Here are some practical tips on how to use kitchen scraps for indoor gardening.