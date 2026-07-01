How to use kitchen scraps for your indoor garden
What's the story
Indoor gardening is a great way to bring a bit of nature into our homes, and using kitchen scraps can make it even more sustainable. By reusing vegetable peels, seeds, and other scraps, you can grow a variety of plants without spending a fortune. This not only reduces waste but also gives you the satisfaction of growing your own herbs and veggies. Here are some practical tips on how to use kitchen scraps for indoor gardening.
Tip 1
Regrow green onions from scraps
Green onions are one of the easiest vegetables to regrow from scraps. Simply place the white root ends in a glass of water, ensuring that the roots are submerged, but the tops are above water. Keep the glass in a sunny spot, and change the water every few days. Within a week, you will have fresh green shoots ready to use in your cooking.
Tip 2
Use vegetable peels as compost
Vegetable peels from potatoes, carrots, and cucumbers can be composted to enrich your indoor garden's soil. Instead of throwing them away, collect these scraps in a compost bin or container. Over time, they will decompose into nutrient-rich compost that can be mixed with potting soil to improve its quality and support plant growth.
Tip 3
Regrow lettuce from base scraps
Lettuce is another vegetable that can be regrown from its base. Cut off about one inch from the bottom of the lettuce head and place it in a shallow bowl with water. Make sure the cut side is submerged, while keeping the outer leaves above water level. Change the water every few days until new leaves sprout.
Tip 4
Propagate herbs from stem cuttings
Herbs like basil, mint, and cilantro can be propagated using stem cuttings taken from leftover stems after cooking. Trim about six inches off each stem just below a leaf node, and place them upright in jars filled with water. Change the water weekly until roots develop, then transfer them into pots filled with soil.
Tip 5
Create natural fertilizers with banana peels
Banana peels are rich in potassium, which is essential for plant health. To use them as fertilizer, chop up banana peels into small pieces, and bury them in the soil around your plants' roots, or blend them into liquid fertilizer by soaking them overnight in water before straining out solid bits when watering plants.