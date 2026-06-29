Marama beans: A superfood for heart health

Tip 1

Versatile addition to various dishes

Incorporating marama beans into your diet is easy, thanks to their versatility. They can be added to salads, soups, or even blended into spreads for sandwiches or crackers. This way, you can enjoy their heart-healthy benefits without drastically changing your eating habits. Experimenting with different recipes can help you find new ways to include these nutrient-rich beans in your meals regularly.