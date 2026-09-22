Acidity woes? A mashed banana can help
What's the story
Acidity can be a common discomfort for many, often leading to a search for natural remedies. One such remedy is mashed ripe banana, which is believed to help alleviate acidity symptoms. Bananas are known for their soothing properties and can be easily incorporated into your diet as a simple solution. Here are five ways to use mashed ripe banana for acidity relief.
Tip 1
Simple banana mash
To prepare a simple banana mash, take one ripe banana and mash it until smooth.
This can be consumed directly after meals when you feel the onset of acidity.
The natural sugars in the banana help neutralize stomach acid, providing quick relief from discomfort.
Tip 2
Banana smoothie blend
For an added twist, blend one ripe banana with some water or milk to make a smooth banana smoothie.
This not only makes it easier to consume but also adds some hydration, which can help dilute stomach acids.
Drinking this smoothie slowly after meals may help reduce acidity symptoms effectively.
Tip 3
Banana with honey mix
Mixing mashed ripe banana with honey can make it even more effective against acidity.
Just mash one ripe banana and mix it with a teaspoon of honey.
This combination can be consumed directly or spread on toast as a part of breakfast or snack time, giving you the dual benefits of bananas and honey.
Tip 4
Frozen banana popsicle
For those who prefer a chilled treat, freeze mashed ripe bananas into popsicles.
Just pour the mashed banana into popsicle molds, and freeze until solid.
These popsicles can be consumed anytime during the day when you are experiencing acidity, giving you a refreshing way to soothe your stomach.
Tip 5
Banana oatmeal bowl
Incorporating mashed ripe bananas into your morning oatmeal can be an effective way to prevent acidity throughout the day.
Simply add one mashed banana into your bowl of cooked oatmeal, and mix well.
This not only enhances the flavor but also provides a sustained release of energy without triggering acid production in the stomach.