How to transform old bangles into beautiful decor
What's the story
Old bangles, often considered scrap, can be repurposed into stunning home decor items. This not only promotes sustainability but also adds a unique touch to your living space. By creatively reusing these colorful accessories, you can craft decorative pieces that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Here are some innovative ways to transform old bangles into beautiful home decor solutions.
Tip 1
Bangle wall art creations
Old bangles can be used to create vibrant wall art by arranging them in patterns or shapes on a canvas or wooden board.
This not only adds color and texture to your walls but also serves as an eye-catching focal point in any room.
You can mix different sizes and colors of bangles to create dynamic designs that reflect your personal style.
Tip 2
Decorative bangle vases
Transforming old bangles into decorative vases is another creative way to reuse them.
By gluing or wrapping the bangles around glass jars or bottles, you can create unique vases that hold flowers or other decorative elements.
These bangle vases add a playful touch to tabletops and shelves, making them perfect for both modern and traditional interiors.
Tip 3
Bangle coasters for table settings
Old bangles can also be turned into coasters by gluing them together in circular patterns.
These coasters are not only functional but also add an artistic flair to your table settings.
Available in various colors and designs, bangle coasters can easily match any theme or occasion, while protecting surfaces from heat and moisture.
Tip 4
Bangle lampshade designs
Creating lampshades from old bangles is an innovative way to light up your space with style.
By attaching the bangles around a wireframe, or using them as embellishments on existing lampshades, you can design eye-catching lighting fixtures that cast interesting shadows when illuminated.
Bangle lampshades add character and warmth to any room.
Tip 5
Bangle mirror frames
Old bangles can make for stunning frames for mirrors, adding a pop of color and texture to the reflection area.
By attaching the bangles around a plain mirror with glue or adhesive tape, you can create a personalized piece that enhances the decor of your home.
This simple, yet effective, method gives a new lease of life to both mirrors and bangles.