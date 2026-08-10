5 delicious ways to enjoy rose apples

Rose apples can add a natural sweetness to salads, making them more appealing.

Sliced thinly, they can be tossed with greens like spinach or kale, along with other fruits like mango or papaya.

A simple dressing of lime juice and olive oil can complement the sweetness of the rose apple, while adding a tangy contrast.

This combination not only tastes great but also offers a refreshing option for warm weather meals.