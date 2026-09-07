5 tasty ways to use tamarind and jaggery

Tamarind and jaggery make an excellent combination for chutneys. The tangy taste of tamarind with the sweetness of jaggery makes a delicious dip for snacks.

Simply mix tamarind pulp with jaggery, add spices like cumin and coriander, and you have a flavorful chutney.

This goes well with samosas or pakoras, giving you a delightful contrast of flavors.