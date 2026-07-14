How to use textured fabrics in home decor
What's the story
Textured fabrics are a great way to add depth and interest to any home decor. They can make even the simplest of spaces look warm and inviting. By adding different textures, you can create a unique atmosphere that reflects your personal style. Here are five ways to use textured fabrics in your home decor, each offering practical insights into enhancing your living space with these versatile materials.
Tip 1
Layering textiles for depth
Layering different textiles is an easy way to add depth to a room.
Think of mixing cushions, throws, and rugs in different textures like velvet, linen, or cotton.
This not only adds visual interest but also makes the space more comfortable.
For example, pairing a soft wool throw with a smooth cotton cushion can create a balanced look that is both inviting and stylish.
Tip 2
Using textured curtains for warmth
Textured curtains can add warmth and coziness to any room. Opt for fabrics like velvet or suede that have a rich feel.
These materials not only block out light but also add an element of luxury to your windows.
By choosing curtains with interesting patterns or weaves, you can make them a focal point of the room while ensuring practicality.
Tip 3
Incorporating textured upholstery
Upholstering furniture with textured fabrics is another way to make your home decor more interesting.
Chairs and sofas covered in materials like boucle or tweed can add character and comfort.
These fabrics are durable and easy to maintain, making them perfect for high-traffic areas.
Mixing different upholstery textures on furniture pieces can create a cohesive, yet dynamic, look.
Tip 4
Adding texture through wall coverings
Wall coverings such as textured wallpaper or fabric panels can dramatically change the look of a room without major renovations.
Options like grasscloth or embossed designs add tactile elements that draw attention without overpowering other decor elements.
This way, you can add layers of texture to your walls, making them visually appealing and adding depth to the room.
Tip 5
Accessorizing with textured accents
Small accessories like cushions, throws, and poufs in various textures can easily transform any space.
Choose items made from different materials like jute, chenille, or faux fur for added variety.
These accents are easy to swap out seasonally or whenever you want a change in your decor scheme without making big investments in furniture or structural changes.