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Turmeric in desserts? Give it a try
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Turmeric in desserts? Give it a try

By Simran Jeet
Jul 17, 2026
12:02 pm
What's the story

Turmeric and rose are two ingredients that have been used for centuries in various cultures. While turmeric is known for its vibrant color and health benefits, rose adds a delicate fragrance and flavor. Together, they can elevate the taste of desserts, making them not just delicious but also visually appealing. Here are some ways to use these ingredients effectively in your sweet creations.

Tip 1

Turmeric-infused milk for desserts

Turmeric-infused milk can be an excellent base for various dessert recipes.

To make this, heat milk with a pinch of turmeric until it reaches a gentle simmer.

This mixture can be used as a base for puddings or custards, adding both color and subtle flavor.

The warmth of the milk helps to meld the flavors together, creating a creamy texture that complements many sweet dishes.

Tip 2

Rose water in baked goods

Rose water is a versatile ingredient that can be added to baked goods like cakes or cookies.

Its floral aroma enhances the overall taste profile, without overpowering other flavors.

Just a few drops of rose water in your batter or frosting can make a significant difference.

It brings an exotic touch to traditional recipes, making them unique and memorable.

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Tip 3

Turmeric syrup as sweetener

Turmeric syrup serves as an unconventional sweetener alternative for desserts.

To prepare it, combine sugar, water, and ground turmeric over low heat until dissolved into a syrupy consistency.

This syrup can be drizzled over pancakes or waffles, offering sweetness along with the health benefits of turmeric.

Its golden hue adds visual appeal while imparting a mild spice that balances sweetness.

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Tip 4

Rose petal jam for added flair

Rose petal jam is another creative way to incorporate rose into your dessert repertoire.

Made by simmering fresh rose petals with sugar and lemon juice, this jam adds both sweetness and floral notes.

Spread it on scones, or use it as a filling in pastries for an elegant touch that impresses guests at any gathering.

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