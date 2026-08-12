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Home / News / Lifestyle News / How to style floral anarkalis like a pro
How to style floral anarkalis like a pro
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How to style floral anarkalis like a pro

By Simran Jeet
Aug 12, 2026
03:39 pm
What's the story

Floral anarkalis are an evergreen favorite of Bollywood stars, thanks to their timeless elegance and grace. These traditional outfits, with their intricate designs and vibrant patterns, are perfect for festive occasions and red carpet events alike. The floral anarkali has become a staple in the wardrobes of many celebrities, who love how it combines cultural heritage with modern fashion trends. Here's how Bollywood stars wear floral anarkalis.

Deepika's choice

Deepika Padukone's floral anarkali style

Deepika Padukone is known for her love for floral anarkalis. The actress often opts for pieces with delicate embroidery and soft pastel shades.

Her choice reflects a preference for subtle elegance, making her look effortlessly chic at events.

Deepika's style often includes pairing these outfits with minimal accessories, allowing the intricate designs to take center stage.

Alia's flair

Alia Bhatt's vibrant floral anarkalis

Alia Bhatt is all about vibrant colors and bold patterns when it comes to floral anarkalis.

The young actress loves to experiment with bright hues and striking prints that make her stand out in a crowd.

Alia's wardrobe is proof of how one can play with colors while keeping the traditional essence of the outfit intact.

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Kareena's elegance

Kareena Kapoor Khan's classic floral anarkalis

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always opted for classic floral anarkalis in rich fabrics like silk and velvet.

Her preference for deep colors like maroon or navy blue adds a touch of sophistication to her look.

Kareena's choice of statement jewelry often complements her outfits, without overpowering them, maintaining an air of refined elegance.

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Sonam's modern twist

Sonam Kapoor's contemporary floral anarkalis

Sonam Kapoor is known for her modern take on traditional wear, including floral anarkalis.

She often opts for contemporary cuts, with asymmetrical hemlines or layered designs, that add a twist to the classic silhouette.

Sonam's outfits are usually accessorized with bold jewelry pieces that add to the modern yet traditional look.

Style tips

Tips from Bollywood stars on wearing floral anarkalis

Bollywood stars give us some valuable tips on how to wear floral anarkalis.

First, they suggest picking the right color according to your skin tone.

Second, they recommend keeping accessories minimal if your outfit has intricate designs.

Third, they suggest comfortable footwear, as these outfits often require a lot of movement.

Lastly, they suggest investing in good quality fabrics for longevity and comfort.

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